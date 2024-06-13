iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.18

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 379533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
