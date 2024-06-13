iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.18

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 379533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 813.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 102,815 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

