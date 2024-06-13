iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.66

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 24393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGRO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.