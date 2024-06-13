iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.07

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 58786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.