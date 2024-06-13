iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.07

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 58786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
