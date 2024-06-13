iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.52 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 92.02 ($1.17). 6,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.28 ($1.16).

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.34.

