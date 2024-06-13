Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,875 shares during the period. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I makes up 1.3% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 749,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 536,893 shares during the period. Kim LLC increased its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3,967.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 374,027 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,044. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

