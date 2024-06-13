Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 19,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

