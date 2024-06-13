International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in International Paper by 141.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

