International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 148,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.93. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

