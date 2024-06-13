Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells 4,087 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 207,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,617. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

