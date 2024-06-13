Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$200,000.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00.

TRP stock opened at C$53.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.42. The stock has a market cap of C$55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$55.69.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

