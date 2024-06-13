Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells $32,074.11 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,310.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 4,700 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $12,643.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.52.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPAR Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Gap’s Jump Justified? Yes, and There’s More to Come
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AI Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion by 2030: 5 Key Stock Insights
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.