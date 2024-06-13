Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells $32,074.11 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,310.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPAR Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 4,700 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $12,643.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.52.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.