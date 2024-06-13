Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,637,350.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total transaction of $3,637,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,210,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $4,293,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $235.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

