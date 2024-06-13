Insider Selling: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,758. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

