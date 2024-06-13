Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $86,071.45 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.90.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
