Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $64,388.63 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
