Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $118,885,932.10 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38.

On Friday, May 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

LLY opened at $868.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $825.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $882.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

