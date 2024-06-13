Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$167,400.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$167,400.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,900 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$104,675.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total value of C$128,500.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$212,000.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.39.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

