Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameren Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

