Insider Buying: Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Allen purchased 2,000 shares of Peet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$100.10 ($66.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,200.00 ($132,582.78).
Peet Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Peet Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Peet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.
About Peet
Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.
Further Reading
