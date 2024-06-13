Insider Buying: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Buys $126,317.12 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $126,317.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,720,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.3 %

PKOH stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $338.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

