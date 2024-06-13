Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $371,987.88 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,073,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,231,624.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.79 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $353.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

