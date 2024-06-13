Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires 6,141 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96.

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,868. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$900.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

