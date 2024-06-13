Insider Buying: ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CEO Purchases 4,975 Shares of Stock

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CEO Arron K. Sutherland bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,808.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ICC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

