Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Acquires $1,951,763.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher D. Payne bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.8 %
NYSE HIMS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,375.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.