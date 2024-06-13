Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Acquires $1,951,763.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher D. Payne bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,375.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

