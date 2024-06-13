Insider Buying: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Acquires $97,779.60 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 6,920 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,075 shares of Beyond stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75.

Beyond Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

