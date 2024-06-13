InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$203.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.25 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPO

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.