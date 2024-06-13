Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 8.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Industrias Peñoles Trading Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

