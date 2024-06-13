IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.08% of IF Bancorp worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 103,706 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.52%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

