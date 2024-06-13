Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Stock Price Up 144.2%

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 144.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 5,322,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,674% from the average session volume of 191,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Iconic Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £585,900.00, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.47.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

