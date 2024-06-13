Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.15.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
