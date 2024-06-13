Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.