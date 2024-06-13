Helen McCabe Buys 33 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($190.78).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,081.88).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 469.40 ($5.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 426.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 363.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
