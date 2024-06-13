Head-To-Head Survey: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 4 0 2.80

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus price target of $435.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and West Pharmaceutical Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $3.02 million 0.98 -$8.03 million N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services $2.95 billion 8.34 $593.40 million $7.58 44.58

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -459.42% N/A -88.87% West Pharmaceutical Services 19.42% 20.57% 15.47%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

