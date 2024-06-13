HAP Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,187,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

