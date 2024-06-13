Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.40

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Hammerson Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.