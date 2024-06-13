Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45.
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
