Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 9.3%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 2,214,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,856,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27.

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

