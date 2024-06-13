Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 127,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.37.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

