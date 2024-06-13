Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 127,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.37.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
