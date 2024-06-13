Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Southern were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,424,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,121,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,332,000 after acquiring an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

