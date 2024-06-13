Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 194,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

