Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $39.52 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,193. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

