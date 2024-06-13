Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.32. 61,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,601. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.26 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.