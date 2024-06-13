Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 519.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.54. 413,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

