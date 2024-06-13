Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 16,794 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 338,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,624. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

