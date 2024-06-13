GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7,625.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 630,390 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up 4.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 2,548,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

