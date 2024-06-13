Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 605.5% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.8 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

GCHEF stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

