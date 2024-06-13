GRS Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 0.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after buying an additional 344,562 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,517 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.