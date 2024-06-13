GRS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

GRS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,192 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 3.3% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 258,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

