GRS Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 713,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,042,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 4.3% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,562,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

PECO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.