GRS Advisors LLC Acquires 58,488 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 6.4% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of West Fraser Timber worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.1 %

WFG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 40,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.