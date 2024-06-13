Groupama Asset Managment Invests $25.79 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.